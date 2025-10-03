Tennessee Football Offense Achieves Program First
The Vols are currently 4-1 on the season, and there has been a definite step forward with the offense this year as the unit is much more efficient, especially with the deep shots down field.
Five games in and this team has done something that not even the 2022 squad was able to accomplish, and that particular team accomplished a substantial amount.
For the first time in program history, the Vols have scored at least 40-points in five straight games. Even in the loss to Georgia, the Tennessee offense eclipsed 40-points.
The Five Consecutive Games
Week 1:
Syracuse 26, Tennessee 45
Week 2:
ETSU 17, Tennessee 72
Week 3:
Georgia 44, Tennessee 41
Week 4:
UAB 24, Tennessee 56
Week 5:
Tennessee 41, Miss. State 34
The connection between first year starting quarterback Joey Aguilar and fast-rising wide receiver Chris Brazzell II has a lot to do with the resurgence of the explosive Josh Heupel offense, but the unit overall is on pace to record insane numbers.
Brazzell and Aguilar have also both been mentioned in a few award watchlists individually, but recently both were linked to the Maxwell Award watchlist. Both are experiencing an increase in overall stock, but Brazzell is being labeled as one of, if not the best wide receivers in the country.
The Vols have various weapons on offense that are capable of taking over and/or making a huge play.
Credit is also owed to offensive coordinator Joey Halzle for maximizing the offense's talent as much as possible.
Not that it is a team focal point, but it will be interesting to watch as the season continues next week when Arkansas rolls into town.
The Razorbacks firing their coach and then coming into a hostile environment with a fanbase that wants revenge from last year. The Vols may have a few chances to hit 40-points again.
