Tennessee Football Rolls Through UAB in Blowout Fashion
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the UAB Blazers on Saturday, and they did exactly what they were asked to do. They were able to walk away with a blowout victory ahead iof yet another SEC game. They won the game 56-24.
Tennessee forced multiple turnovers when it comes to their defense despite facing a former SEC quarterback in Jalen Kitna. They intercepted him, which came during a pass attempt that was jumped by Andre Turrentine. They also had a scoop and score in this one thanks to a great defensive effort by Boo Carter, who punched the ball losse for fellow in-state high school star Kaleb Beasley scored.
Tennessee's offense only turned the ball over once, which was a pass intended for Chris Brazzell by deflected and popped up by the defender. Many fans were upset that there was no defensive pass interference call. On the bright side, that wasn't a game-changing play, as the Vols would score plenty more times, including a touchdown pass to Star Thomas, which came via a shovel pass. The best pass of the day was to Mike Matthews on a beautiful pass down the field.
Tennessee as able to get their run game going as well, as they finished well over their 200 yard mark, but all three backs got in the end zone.
Tennessee will be on their way to Mississippi State before getting their bye-week. This will be quite interesting, as the Bulldogs are quite underrated.
