Tennessee Football Transfer Portal Tracker
LIVE Updates on Tennessee Football's transfer additions and departures
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to have an eventful Spring as the NCAA Transfer Portal begins on April 16th. The Vols will have many additions and many departures this Spring.
In the Winter window, Tennessee lost 18 players to the portal while only bringing in four players. Those players include Wendell Moe, Amari Jefferson, Star Thomas, and Sam Pendleton. They lost some of their starters, including wide receiver Squirrel White, who went to Florida State.
Here are the latest updates.
Note for the readers: The article will be updated as news releases with both additions and departures. This will also be updated with landing spots for the players transferring out of Tennessee.
Departures:
• Nico Iamaleava (QB)
• Dayton Sneed (WR)
Additions: (None have been announced)
