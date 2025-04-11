Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football WR Plans to Enter College Football Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers lose their first player to the NCAA Spring transfer portal window

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Dayton Sneed (82) catches a ball during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Dayton Sneed (82) catches a ball during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers lost their first player to the Spring transfer portal on Friday. The news follows behind the Nico Iamaleava rumors about him renegotiating a contract.

Wide Receiver Dayton Sneed was the player to enter the transfer portal on Friday and will have three years of eligibility remaining. This announcement comes just a day before the Orange and White Spring game.

"First I want to thank god for everything he has blessed me with. I am forever grateful for the University of Tennessee. All of the relationships I've made with players, staff, and academics I will value forever. In order to continue pursuing my long-term goals, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining," Sneed said in an X post.

Sneed's younger brother, Carson, is committed to Tennessee and will be a name to watch moving forward

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

