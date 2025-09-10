Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 Matchup Will End a Seven Year Streak

The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs matchup will feature a new wrinkle and will end a seven-year streak in the series.

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their 2025 SEC opener as they prepare to host the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium. This will be the 55th matchup between these two programs and will continue a more than 30-year streak of consecutive meetings between these two programs.

But while the Bulldogs and Volunteers' annual matchup marks the continuance of a multi-decade streak, it will be the end of a seven-year streak within the series. This year will be the first September matchup since the 2018 season.

In the early years of this historic rivalry, it was common for Georgia and Tennessee to face off in earlier months of the season, such as September or October. However, the previous four matchups have taken place later in the season, specifically in November.

The month in which the two teams play doesn't necessarily have a major impact on the outcome of the game. But it does provide an interesting wrinkle to this year's matchup, as the two schools still have a lot of developing to do before they hit mid-season form.

Tennessee and Georgia's 2025 matchup will begin on Saturday, September 13th, at 3:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Coverage for this event will be aired on ABC, and ESPN's College Gameday is expected to be in attendance for the matchup.

