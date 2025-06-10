Tennessee Volunteers Snubbed from List of Best Plays in College Football Since 2000
The Tennessee Volunteers were snubbed from the list of the best plays in college football since 2000.
The Tennessee Volunteers have had some great moments since the year 2000 and some that might even be worthy of being crowned one of the best plays in college football since. Well, not if you ask ESPN.
ESPN recently released their list of the 25 best plays in college football since 2000 and the Tennessee Volunteers were nowhere to be found. The Dobb-Nail boot didn't make the list and the go-ahead field goal against Alabama in 2022 didn't either.
The Alabama game not making the list is somewhat understandable as it was more so what ensued after the field goal that was the most memorable part of that game, but the Dobb-Nail boot is one of the craziest plays in college football.
Georgia takes a late lead thanks to their own deep shot from quarterback Jacob Eason and Tennessee responds by completing a hail mary in the end zone as time expires. It doesn't get much crazier than that. No, it didn't have national title aspirations on the line, but regardless, one of the crazier things that have been seen over the last 25 years and likely is worthy of a spot on the list.
