Tyler Redmond Graded Highest-Rated True Freshman Cornerback in Tennessee's Win
The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a massive win over the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday. This was their first home game inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols are one of the better teams in the nation at multiple positions, including the cornerback position when healthy.
They have been down two players at the position, and those two players are the top two players in their position. Those players are Rickey Gibson and Jermod McCoy, who are set to be out for an extended period of time.
When players go down, someone has to step up, and that is exactly what this team has done. Included in that list is true freshman Tyler Redmond. Redmond is one of the more popular names that entered from the recruiting class because of his baseline work in his high school days with Milton High School in the state of Georgia.
Thus far, Redmond has been one of the more productive names in the secondary. Even made headlines for being the highest-rated true freshman cornerback in the country last week. Take a look.
Redmond will be tasked with a huge contest this week, as the former Peach State star will be up against the big bad wolves of the SEC when the Vols go to battle with Georgia on Saturday.
