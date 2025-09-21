UAB Player Issues Statement After Stomping on Max Gilbert's Foot
The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with a win on Saturday against the UAB Blazers, which was expected, but there were some bits and pieces that were very controversial for many reasons. This includes the player stomping on the foot of Max Gilbert, which was an unnecessary action that was taken against a defenseless player that could've resulted in injury.
Luckily, Gilbert wasn't injured in the action, and was instead back at it following the incident, which shows us that he is fine. Saturday following the game, Sirad Bryant issued a statement on the situation. He started off by apologizing to Gilbert, but would also issue an apology to the ones around him for his actions. Here is what the UAB player had to say about the situation.
"First off I would like to apologize to Max Gilbert for stepping on his foot. Not only that, I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches and also to Blazer Nation. What I did was inexcusable no matter the circumstances. I am better than that and take full accountability for my actions. It is not a representation of who I am as a player and person," said the UAB Blazer product about the situation.
