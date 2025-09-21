Volunteer Country

UAB Player Issues Statement After Stomping on Max Gilbert's Foot

Sirad Bryant apologizes to Max Gilbert following a situation that was uncalled for

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) warming up before the start NCAA college football game against UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) warming up before the start NCAA college football game against UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with a win on Saturday against the UAB Blazers, which was expected, but there were some bits and pieces that were very controversial for many reasons. This includes the player stomping on the foot of Max Gilbert, which was an unnecessary action that was taken against a defenseless player that could've resulted in injury.

Luckily, Gilbert wasn't injured in the action, and was instead back at it following the incident, which shows us that he is fine. Saturday following the game, Sirad Bryant issued a statement on the situation. He started off by apologizing to Gilbert, but would also issue an apology to the ones around him for his actions. Here is what the UAB player had to say about the situation.

"First off I would like to apologize to Max Gilbert for stepping on his foot. Not only that, I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches and also to Blazer Nation. What I did was inexcusable no matter the circumstances. I am better than that and take full accountability for my actions. It is not a representation of who I am as a player and person," said the UAB Blazer product about the situation.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football