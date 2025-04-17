Nico Iamaleava To UCLA - Could Jake Merklinger Start for Tennessee
As the dust from the Nico Iamaleave departure settles, we take a look at what could be Tennessee's best answer in the form of Jake Merklinger.
The Tennessee Volunteers are sett to enter the 2025 summer portion of the offseason with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster following the dramatic transfer of former five-star QB, Nico Iamaleava, neither of which have started a game in college football.
Iamaleava leaves the Vols pretty high and dry, particularly from a depth perspective. The industry standard at quarterback is typically to carry at least three, most likely four, scholarship QBs. Now, the Vols are searching high and low for potential portal additions, attempting to turn over ever leaf in that category.
However, the most immediate answer appears to already be on roster. Sophomore QB, Jake Merklinger. So, today, we take a look at what Tennessee has in Merklinger.
Who is Jake Merklinger - Could He Start for Tennessee
Recruiting
As a prep player, Merklinger attended Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia. A smaller school, playing 2A high-school football, Merklinger played with several division one athletes from South Carolina TE, Michael Smith, to Georgia WR, Thomas Blackshear. A four-star recruit, Merklinger compiled almost 10,000 passing yards in four years as a starter. After throwing (12) interceptions as a freshman in high school, Merklinger saw a drastic decrease, dropping to just four total over his final two years of high school ball, while 72.1% of his passes as senior.
What the Film Says
You don’t complete 72.1% of your passes on air without relatively decent mechanics and a repetitive throwing motion. You dang sure don’t do it against defenses unless you’re mechanically clean and a natural thrower of the football. This wasn’t you’re typical screen and go high school offense at Calvary Day either. He was driving the ball down the field regularly.
As an athlete, he’s serviceable and winnable from an “extend the play” standpoint. Since his senior year in high school, it’s clear over the last 18 months that he’s put on 10 to 15 pounds and continued to develop even more arm strength.
This isn’t a world’s strongest arm award winner by any stretch of the means, but his accuracy is off the charts and he can put the football where he wants, while also having played (51) high school games as a starter. That savvy football knowledge and comfort were on display in his collegiate debut in 2024 when he entered the game against UT Chattanooga and completed four straight passes for 31 yards.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists