Former Vol Zakai Zeigler Signs with International Team After NBA Summer League Stint
Former Tennessee Volunteer Zakai Zeigler has signed with Nanterre 92 in France following his stint in the NBA summer league.
A former Tennessee basketball star is on the move as Zakai Zeigler has signed with Nanterre 92 in France following his stint in the NBA summer league. The former Volunteer played for the Detroit Pistons this summer, but has elected to continue his career overseas.
In his final season with the Volunteers, Zeigler averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 assists per game. He applied for an extra year of eligibility with Tennessee, but the NCAA ultimately denied his request, which led him to pursue his next step in his basketball career.
The former Volunteer put in some impressive minutes with the Pistons. In one of his outings, he scored 15 points, 4 assists, and added in 2 made three-pointers in just 11 minutes of action.
While Zeigler may not be on an NBA roster now, he certainly showed signs that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level, and will have the chance to continue that trend overseas that could lead to an NBA team calling him later on down the road.
