Tennessee Basketball Drops in AP Poll Despite Wins, Florida Rises Instead
Despite beating No. 15 Missouri and crushing Oklahoma on the road, the Vols slipped to No. 5—while Florida, a team they dominated, climbed to No. 3.
Despite a strong week that included a win over a ranked opponent and a dominant road victory, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped one spot to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Volunteers, now 20-4 (7-4 SEC), have been a consistent presence in the top five this season, making their slight drop an unexpected development.
Tennessee opened the week with a hard-fought 85-81 victory over then-No. 15 Missouri, led by 21-point performances from Igor Miličić Jr. and Zakai Zeigler. The Vols followed that up with a commanding 70-52 win at Oklahoma, where Chaz Lanier paced the team with 21 points.
With two solid victories, including one over a ranked opponent, Tennessee appeared to strengthen its résumé. Despite gaining 20 more points in the AP voting from last week and even receiving a first-place vote, the Vols still moved down one spot.
Meanwhile, Florida climbed to No. 3 in the rankings after an impressive week, which included a statement win over top-ranked Auburn. The Gators' victory over Auburn was the most notable result of the week, giving them a boost in the rankings. However, Tennessee previously defeated Florida in convincing fashion, which makes their current positioning behind the Gators an interesting discussion point.
At the top, Auburn remained No. 1 despite the loss to Florida, which speaks to the Tigers' overall body of work this season. Their strong performances leading up to the defeat likely played a role in maintaining their place in the rankings.
Tennessee has now spent 12 consecutive weeks in the AP top 10, tying its fourth-longest streak in program history. The Vols have been ranked in the top five 35 times under head coach Rick Barnes, a testament to the program’s consistency. Their 74-week streak in the AP Top 25 is also the third-longest active run in Division I basketball.
The Volunteers will have another opportunity to solidify their standing on Tuesday when they take on No. 15 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. With the SEC race heating up, each game becomes even more significant in shaping the rankings down the stretch.
