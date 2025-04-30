Vols Land 2025 French Guard Clarence Massamba
The Tennessee Volunteers are well on their way to reloading for another tournament run on their recruiting trail for the class of 2025. Recently, the Vols landed McDonald’s All-American Nate Ament. Despite landing the probable 2026 NBA Draftee, the Vols are not slowing down and have received another commitment to add to their impressive class.
Today, the Vols received a commitment from Clarence Massamba, a 6-foot-5 guard hailing from France. Assamba certified his commitment with a social media post.
The newest Vol is known for his suffocating perimeter defense, which is essential for a guard playing for Vols’ head coach, Rick Barnes. Most recently, Massamba played for AS Monaco basketball organization in France, which is a prestigious roster to be a part of. He is currently averaging 11.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.
Prior to joining his most recent squad, Massamba played at the Rock School in Gainesville, FL, leading them to a state title in 2024. In 2023, he dominated the Chick-Fil-A Classic Tournament, while aveaging 19 points on an astounding 62% from the field. ESPN has Massamba ranked as a three-star prospect.
Massamba is now the fifth member of the 2025 recruiting cycle, which also includes Amari Evans, DeWayne Broom, Troy Henderson, and of course, Nate Ament.
