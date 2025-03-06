Volunteer Country

Gabriel Osenda Earning National Attention

Baylor School offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in January and has only seen his stock rise since.

Evan Crowell

David Gabriel Georges on his visit with Gabriel Osenda
David Gabriel Georges on his visit with Gabriel Osenda / David Gabriel Georges
Baylor School offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda has been a big name in Tennessee recruiting circles since he arrived in Tennessee before his junior season. The Canada native is still growing into his game, but Osenda had a sterling junior season en route to a state championship appearance.

He earned offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and more since transferring to Baylor but chose to commit early. He committed to Tennessee on January 11 at the Army All-American Bowl and has been firm in his pledge in the months since. The Volunteers quickly identified him as a must-have and invested much time and resources into his recruitment.

While college staffers have been high on Osenda for months, national recruiting outlets are just now beginning to follow suit. He continued to climb the rankings after his junior season but recently secured elite status from 247Sports. The platform formerly touted him as a three-star prospect, but in their latest rankings update on Wednesday vaulted him to the No. 69 overall prospect. He also checks in as the No. 6 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player in the state of Tennessee.

It seems like a matter of time before other services follow suit, but this recent development only reaffirms Tennessee's strong early evaluation of one of the top offensive tackles in the country.

Evan Crowell
