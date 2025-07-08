How To Watch - Tennessee Vols Target Brayden Rouse's Commitment
Brayden Rouse is one of the linebackers in the state of Georgia, and one of the best prospects in the nation. he is the No. 4 rated linebacker in the country and is set to make his decision on Tuesday night at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia.
He is set to make his decision between the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns, and the Michigan Wolverines. The Vols will look to land the talented prospect and make him the third highest-rated commit.
You can watch the commitment on our Vols On SI Facebook page or on the Vols On SI X page. The live will begin minutes before as the highly anticipated decision is set to make break headlines. Vols On SI made the trip to Marietta, Georgia, for the event for all of our followers to have the chance to see firsthand.
