Jamyan Theodore Previews an Upcoming Official Visit to Tennessee
Tennessee football target and Baylor High School standout Jamyan Theodore talks Vols official visit and possible commitment date release.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been building up their 2026 recruiting class with many uncommitted targets in mind as they continue to look to improve their class. One of the players the Vols have been targeting is Jamyan Theodore from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Theodore is the teammate of Gabriel Osenda, who is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The talented CB caught up with Vols On SI to preview an official visit he has with the Vols and more.
"First off, I want to start by thanking my lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Without him, none of this would be possible today. What I'm most looking forward to on my OV is spending more time with the coaches and expanding my relationship with them, spending time with some of the players and asking questions about the school itself, and exploring all the campus and the facilities. Just expanding my view on the school and getting more of a sense of whether I see myself spending my college career there," Theodore stated.
The talented prospect from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has many coaches he wants to continue building a relationship with. This includes Coach Willie Martinez, who would be his position coach if he committed to Tennessee.
"I’m looking forward to expanding my relationship with Coach 'Nez,' Martinez, Coach Banks, DC, and Coach Heupul. With Coach Nez, since he’s my position coach, it’s important to me that I have a great relationship with him, which we already do, but just expanding that would be great. With Coach Banks, since he’s the defensive coordinator, I make sure I ask him the right questions about the scheme and if I see myself fitting into their style of play. And Coach Heupul, of course, since he’s the head coach, just making sure that we’re on the same page about how important I am to the team and the value I can bring to UT."
What the Baylor High School defensive back is looking forward to the most is building a connection with the coaches the most.
"What I'm looking forward to the most is connecting with the coaching staff on a deeper level and making sure I connect with them. At the end of the day, having a great relationship with them and making sure we’re on the same page is important to me, because if I commit to play there, they will be the ones taking care of me."
He is looking to check multiple boxes, and many of those boxes will be checked through conversations.
The boxes I'm looking to check are mostly going to be answered during the multiple conversations and by touring the campus. Having the right coaching staff that can develop me to become a better player and man, having the right nutrition, having the right trainers that will take care of us in case of injuries, having good education, and the right people around us to help, a winning program, and a sense of home."
He has a commitment date in mind that has yet to be announced. He confirmed with Vols On SI that he will be sharing this date soon on his X account.
"I do have a commitment date set with my family. We’ve talked about it a lot, and one date stood out, and we’re going to go with that. I will be announcing this date on X/Twitter very soon…"
