Son of Tennessee Football Legend Recaps Recruiting Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the country when it comes to recruiting as of late. This is due to many different aspects, includuing the way that they can get recruits on campus. They were able to get multiple different prospects on campus from many different states and backgrounds, but one of the more intriguing visitors to take a visit is Jazz Lewis.
Lewis is a 2028 prospect who plays wide receiver at Chamblee High school, but is the son of one of the more popular Tennessee Vols in the history of the program. He is the son of former running back and NFL running back, Jamal Lewis. Lewis was a fan favorite, and his son is one of the better wide receivers in his class.
Following his visit, the talented prospect would catch up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.
"My visit was great, it’s always good to be back in Knoxville and building a better relationship with the coaches," the son of the former Vol legend stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
He then would discuss his biggest takeaway from this game, as he talks about many different things, including the coaches on the staff.
"My biggest takeaway was how electric the fans were and how the coaches make it a priority to be involved with the recruiting process."
He then would discuss what a visit like this can do for a team like Tennessee. He went into detail with Vols On SI in his interview.
"A visit like this will make Tennessee one of my top schools once they extend the offer."
Will the talented prospect be returning to Knoxville for another visit? He went into detail to discuss why this will likely be the. case by providing a specific game.
"Yes, I do plan to return to Tennessee for a night game, maybe vs Arkansas."
What is next for the Vols' legacy recruit?
"I'm going to visit some other colleges this season and see how I like the environment and what they have to offer."
