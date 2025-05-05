Tennessee Football Commit Tyreek King is in Position to be a 5-Star
Tennessee Volunteers football wide receiver commit Tyreek King is in position to earn his 5th star.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been building up their 2026 recruiting class with many players having the potential to finish near the top of the class at their position. The Vols already have the No. 1 prospect in the class with QB Faizon Brandon from Grimsley High School.
While Brandon is currently the only five-star, the Vols may have another one sooner rather than later. Current four-star wide receiver Tyreek King from Knoxville Catholic is in a position to earn his fifth star as he is rated as the No. 28 overall prospect on Rivals.
For those who don't understand, each recruiting service will give out 32 five-stars at the end of the class. They will give more and more out as time goes on, however, King has yet to get his fifth star.
King has been committed to the Tennessee Vols since Halloween of 2024, and has been a primary target for the Vols since around his freshman year. he is one of two current receiver commits as he is joined by Tyran Evans from Hough High School.
