Tennessee Football Recruiting: Jake Hildebrand Talks Tennessee Offer

Tennessee recently offered Jake Hildebrand. He is a five-star offensive tackle from Arizona.

Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand runs a drill during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024.
Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand runs a drill during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee has offered many athletes as of late. One of the many athletes they have extended an offer to is Jake Hildebrand.

Hildebrand is a five-star offensive tackle from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. He is a 6-foot-6 285-pound frame. He is ranked No. 1 inside the state, No. 2 at the position, and No. 24 nationally.

Hildebrand caught up with Tennessee on SI following the offer.

“The Tennessee offer means the world I mean it’s an amazing school with amazing coaches amazing players and an amazing fan base,” the 2027 prospect stated to Tennessee on SI.

He is hopeful to visit many schools this off-season. This list would include Tennessee.

“There’s a lot of schools I want to get to, but I don’t have a certain time,” he confirmed.

Many schools have been standing out to him. He is still considering all schools in his recruiting process. “A lot of schools have been standing out to me. I don’t have a certain amount yet that I’m looking at more or less just because it’s early in my recruiting process.”

