Tennessee Football Target Kadin FIfe Talks Tennessee Recruitment and More

2027 defensive lineman from Chattooga High School
2027 defensive lineman from Chattooga High School / Kadin Fife
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have started to build their recruiting board in the 2027 class, as Kadin Fife is one of the defensive linemen targets that almost any school in the country would be willing to take right now.

Tennessee is in a good spot as Vols On SI had the chance to catch up with Fife after his spring game with his high school (Chattooga) against North Murray High School on Thursday night.

"I feel the spring went good. We could've played better tonight, but this spring went well for our team," Fife stated to Vols On SI.

Tennessee is looking to make a big impact in his recruitment as he confirmed to Vols On SI that the Tennessee Volunteers are first in his recruitment race so far.

"Coach (Rodney) Garner plays a big part in Tennessee's success. He is making the biggest impact for them in my recruitment. Tennessee is No. 1 right now."

Fife will be returning for "Night at Neyland" later this off-season, which has him excited to see something unique.

"I will be going to night in Neyland. I can't remember the date off the top of my head, but I'm excited to see Neyland at night."

