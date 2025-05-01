Tennessee Vols in the Mix for 2026 Defensive Back Peyton Dyer
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the mix for 2026 defensive back Peyton Dyer.
The 2026 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up as we get further into the offseason. Athletes are on the verge of starting their summer official visit tours and college coaches are on the trail checking out upcoming prospects. One prospect Tennessee is in the mix for is defensive back Peyton Dyer.
Dyer was committed to South Carolina at one point but backed off of his verbal pledge to explore other options. Tennessee Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Dyer this week and he said the Vols are one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. Dyer also mentioned Penn State, Georgia and USC.
The Georgia native has not yet set a date for a visit but he said he plans to take an official visit to Knoxville this summer before his commitment. He also mentioned he would like to be done with his recruitment before July.
It's going to be tough for the Volunteers to pluck Dyer out of the state of Georgia, especially with the Bulldogs in the mix along with some other big name programs. However, as of now, they appear to be in a good standing.
Dyer is rated a four star prospect, the 295th-best player in the class, the 25th-best cornerback in the country and the 32nd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
