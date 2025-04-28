Tennessee Volunteers 2028 Target Jermaine Cobbins Talks Visit to Tennessee
Jermaine Cobbins from Springfield High School in Springfield, Tennessee recaps a recent visit that he took to Tennessee and more with Vols On SI.
The Tennessee Volunteers are always three steps ahead in the recruiting process including identifying their top prospects early on. One of the prospects they have already identified and added to the 2028 bulletin board early on is Jermaine Cobbins from Springfield High School in Springfield, Tennessee.
Cobbins is a 2028 cornerback who is expected to be the top rated prospect in the state of Tennessee in the 2028 class as of now.
He recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers and caught up with Vols On SI.
“The recruiting process is pretty hard, but it’s pretty fun,” Cobbins stated. “We get there and it’s a crazy environment so that’s probably the main thing. You go there and start talking to coaches and getting to bond and build relationships with them. Then you go to the meeting to see how they operate.”
Cobbins had the chance to speak to Tim Banks and Willie Martinez who have both made him a priority as of now. He details more on why.
“I talked to Coach New and Coach Banks. Those were the main two I got to speak with. The message was to keep grinding and to always go against tough competition which can make me a better player. They make me feel like a priority. They talk to me differently from certain recruits.”
Cobbins is likely to return to Tennessee for a camp he tells Vols On SI. A date has yet to be confirmed.
