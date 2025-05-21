Volunteer Country

Pickens, Pannell Earn Softball America First Team All-America Honors

Karlyn Pickens and Taylor Pannell earned First Team All-America honors from Softball America after dominant 2025 seasons for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) pitches during a NCAA regional game between Tennessee and Ohio State at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 18, 2025. Tennessee won 5-0 against Ohio State.
Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) pitches during a NCAA regional game between Tennessee and Ohio State at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 18, 2025. Tennessee won 5-0 against Ohio State. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee softball stars Karlyn Pickens and Taylor Pannell have been named First Team All-Americans by Softball America, the program announced via @Vol_Softball on X. The pair of standouts has helped propel the Lady Vols to another deep postseason run, and both earned national honors following dominant individual campaigns.

Pickens, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season, leads the nation with a dazzling 0.90 ERA. The right-hander owns a 22-8 record in the circle and has struck out a career-best 252 batters across 186.1 innings while holding opponents to a .168 batting average. In 37 appearances, including 27 starts, Pickens has thrown 20 complete games and notched six shutouts.

A native of Weaverville, North Carolina, Pickens is now a five-time All-American, earning a consensus First Team nod in 2024 after being named a D1Softball Freshman All-American in 2023. This year also marks her first selection as a national pitcher of the year, a capstone achievement in what’s already been a remarkable career on Rocky Top.

Pannell, a junior from Milan, Illinois, enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, setting career highs across nearly every offensive category. She batted .399 with 65 hits, 51 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, and 62 RBIs. Her plate discipline and power were on full display as she recorded a .502 on-base percentage and .767 slugging percentage, along with 33 walks and nine stolen bases.

A two-time First Team All-SEC selection, Pannell was also named to the NFCA Mid-Atlantic Region First Team for the first time last week. This All-America honor is her first and highlights her emergence as one of the premier hitters in college softball.

With their stars leading the way, the Lady Vols continue postseason play this weekend as they host Nebraska in the Knoxville Super Regional from May 23–25. A third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series is on the line.

