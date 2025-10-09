Volunteer Country

Nation's Best Women's Basketball Prospect Schedules Tennessee Lady Vols Visit

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set to host Kaleena Smith, the nation's best 2027 recruiting prospect

Kaleena Smith in a photo shoot with Adidas Hoops
The Tennessee Volunteers athletics system has been one of the better systems in the world. They have been looking to improve in every sport, and they have been titled the "Everything School" for a reason, as their Men and Women who compete day in and day out are among the best.

This is due to the fact that the Tennessee teams recruit heavily. One of the teams that has been on a roll with recruiting is the women's basketball program. The Lady Vols have a rich history, and they have been able to show signs of returning to that under Kim Caldwell.

Caldwell has recruited heavily, and has landed multiple five-star prospects already. She will have the chance to do this again, as she is even recruiting the class of 2027. Not only is she recruiting the class of 2027, she is recruiting the top prospect in the country. That prospect being Kaleena Smith, who is currently ranked as the best player in the state of California.

Smith is an awesome guard with a lot to like, and she recently scheduled a visit to visit the Lady Vols. This will be an unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers, but luckily for them in this recruiting cycle, this is a huge start. This visit will take place on October 13th.

Tennessee will begin their women's basketball season come next month, as all eyes will be on them.

