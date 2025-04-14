Tennessee Lady Vols Rank Among WNBA’s Greatest Pipelines — And Could Add to That Legacy Tonight
The Tennessee Lady Vols have played a defining role in shaping the WNBA since the league's inaugural season in 1997 — and that legacy could grow even stronger during tonight’s WNBA Draft if standout guard Jewel Spear hears her name called.
Spears finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game. She also led Tennessee with 77 made three-pointers, a total that tied for the fifth-most in program history by a Lady Vol. Her efficiency from long range was equally impressive, shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc — the sixth-best mark among SEC players.
For decades, Tennessee has been one of the most dominant programs in women’s college basketball, known not just for winning championships but for producing professional stars. The Lady Vols are more than a powerhouse — they’re a proven pipeline to the pros, with a WNBA draft record that ranks second only to the University of Connecticut.
Since the WNBA's first draft, Tennessee has produced 21 first-round selections and 44 total picks — a remarkable feat that speaks to the program’s sustained excellence and commitment to player development. Those totals place the Lady Vols just behind UConn, which is expected to add to its tally tonight, yet Tennessee's legacy remains equally significant in building the foundation of women’s professional basketball.
No conversation about that legacy is complete without honoring the late Pat Summitt. The Hall of Fame coach didn't just win titles — she cultivated a culture of discipline, development, and dominance that shaped legends like Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings, and Chamique Holdsclaw. Her influence remains deeply woven into the program’s identity and continues to inspire the next generation of Lady Vols.
Now, as the 2025 WNBA Draft approaches, Tennessee is poised to once again make its mark. Several Lady Vols, including Jewel Spear, could continue the tradition of Vols' excellence at the professional level.
Fans can catch the 2025 WNBA Draft live on Monday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App.
