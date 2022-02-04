Atlanta high school football continues to grow, and Ducks Elite 7v7 is a great example of how diverse the talent can be.

Scouting high school football prospects for a long time, there's one thing to pass along. Nobody truly knows where the next great prospect will come from. Rankings aside, it takes countless hours of scouting and working through connections to find out where to even look, let alone get there and do a proper evaluation. With that, thank goodness for seven-on-seven tournaments where numerous prospects are all in one place. Plus, most of them head down here to sunny Florida to beat the weather in January and February, visit "The Mouse" in Orlando and play football.

One of the up and coming seven-on-seven programs in the greater Atlanta area would be Ducks Elite . It’s an example of how a good mix of top talent and prospects with upside can help to make a good seven-on-seven squad, and also produce college football prospects. Getting most of its talent in or near Atlanta, it’s an interesting seven-on-seven squad.

Atlanta might be the most well rounded high school football city in America. Quarterbacks to safeties, it produces top talent for programs in the Peach State like Georgia and Georgia Tech, as well as across the South like Alabama, UCF, Florida, LSU, and Clemson.

During the DRSportz seven-on-seven tournament this weekend, it will be a chance for Ducks Elite, among many teams, to show off some of its talent. There will be further evaluations during the tournament, as well as a wrap-up edition of top players.

The following is a small sampling of what Ducks Elite has on its roster:

Cam Curtis, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back - 2023

There’s no one position that defines him, at least not yet. That’s the nature of high school football, however, and it’s also why recruiting is fluid with prospects like Curtis. Playing for Calhoun, Curtis certainly has been around high expectations, and it’s likely a reason his film shows excellent effort when playing on either side of the football.

Emaree Winston, Tight End/Defensive End - 2025

Another prospect from Calhoun just finished up his freshman season. A 6’2”, 220-pound tight end/defensive end, Winston is well ahead of years with football acumen. He understands the concept of how and when to come off his first-level block to help create a massive hole with his move to the second level and walling off a linebacker so the running back has a clear lane. Winston also knows how to hesitate at the line of scrimmage before running to the flat, catching the defense off guard in the process, and receiving a pass with plenty of room to run thereafter. Physically, he’s different as well.

Watching him catch a back-shoulder fade after being split out like a wide receiver, that’s unusual for a senior tight end. He was a freshman. He made catches that few prospects his age would make, and again, as a tight end. This young man has an extremely bright future and will be on the radar of numerous big-time college football programs.

Saadiq Teel, Quarterback - 2024

A player with a good feel for throwing off platform, Teel has an easy over-the-top throwing motion. He has some baseball tendencies to his game, and that’s a good thing. Need to see him live like any other quarterback to truly judge if he’s capable of being a big-time player. Further, he’s only entering his junior year this fall. Plenty of time to improve his quarterback skills, get bigger, stronger, and faster. Playing on the north edge of Atlanta at Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona, he will certainly be going against top-notch competition the rest of his high school career.

