Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Move Up After UCLA Bruins Win, Bowl Eligibility?
The USC Trojans beat the UCLA Bruins 19-13 to improve their record to 6-5 on the season. USC moves up in this week's Big Ten Power Rankings.
1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks remain on top of the Big Ten after their bye week.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Washington
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State made it known that they are the second-best team in the Big Ten and probably the whole country in their 38-15 win over Indiana. Another win this Saturday and they will get a rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Michigan
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 10-1 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State won a 26-25 slugfest on the road at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are a win away from likely securing a College Football Playoff berth at 11-1.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Maryland
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-1 (Last Week: 3)
The Indiana Hoosiers fell back to earth on Saturday. Their undefeated run came to an end at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiana is a long shot to get to the Big Ten Title game but should be able to make the College Football Playoff with a win over Purdue in their final game.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Purdue
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 8-3 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois is the undisputed No. 5 team in the Big Ten. They aren’t good enough to beat the cream of the crop, but have looked good against everyone else.
Next Game: 11/30 at Northwestern
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 7-4 (Last Week: 8)
The Iowa Hawkeyes can be penciled in for at least seven wins every season. Get ready to learn “Music City Bowl,” Iowa.
Next Game: 11/29 vs. Nebraska
7. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-5 (Last Week: 6)
Minnesota, the kings of the one-possession game. They lost their fourth game of the season by seven or less points against Penn State on Saturday. Why did PJ Fleck kick the field goal down four points??
Next Game: 11/29 at Wisconsin
8. Washington Huskies: 6-5 (Last Week: 9)
Washington moves up a spot even though they had a bye week.
Next Game: 11/30 at Oregon
9. USC Trojans: 6-5 (Last Week: 10)
The Trojans are 2-0 in the Jayden Maiava era. USC hosts playoff hopeful Notre Dame on Saturday night. It's spoiler season in Hollywood.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Notre Dame
10. Michigan Wolverines: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)
Michigan football; run the ball and beat bad teams.
Next Game: 11/30 at Ohio State
Dropped from Rankings: Rutgers
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Breaks NFL Rookie Passing Record In Loss To Minnesota Vikings
MORE: What UCLA Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster Said After Losing to USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Emotional Reaction To Beating Chicago Bears: 'Means The World'
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
MORE: FINAL: USC Trojans Defeat the UCLA Bruins to Become Bowl Eligible
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Five-Star QB Husan Longstreet Talks Recruitment, Flip to USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Commits To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer