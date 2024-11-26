All Trojans

Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Move Up After UCLA Bruins Win, Bowl Eligibility?

The USC Trojans improved to 6-5 on the season with their 19-13 win over the UCLA Bruins. Where do the Trojans land in the Big Ten Power Rankings? The Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Indiana Hoosiers remain on top.

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (70) celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (70) celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans beat the UCLA Bruins 19-13 to improve their record to 6-5 on the season. USC moves up in this week's Big Ten Power Rankings.

1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks remain on top of the Big Ten after their bye week.

Next Game: 11/30 vs. Washington

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-1 (Last Week: 2)

Ohio State made it known that they are the second-best team in the Big Ten and probably the whole country in their 38-15 win over Indiana. Another win this Saturday and they will get a rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game.

Next Game: 11/30 vs. Michigan

3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 10-1 (Last Week: 4)

Penn State won a 26-25 slugfest on the road at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are a win away from likely securing a College Football Playoff berth at 11-1.

Next Game: 11/30 vs. Maryland

4. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-1 (Last Week: 3)

The Indiana Hoosiers fell back to earth on Saturday. Their undefeated run came to an end at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiana is a long shot to get to the Big Ten Title game but should be able to make the College Football Playoff with a win over Purdue in their final game.

Next Game: 11/30 vs. Purdue

5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 8-3 (Last Week: 5)

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) gains yards after catch as
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) gains yards after catch as linebacker Dariel Djabome (28) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Illinois is the undisputed No. 5 team in the Big Ten. They aren’t good enough to beat the cream of the crop, but have looked good against everyone else.

Next Game: 11/30 at Northwestern

6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 7-4 (Last Week: 8)

The Iowa Hawkeyes can be penciled in for at least seven wins every season. Get ready to learn “Music City Bowl,” Iowa.

Next Game: 11/29 vs. Nebraska

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-5 (Last Week: 6)

Minnesota, the kings of the one-possession game. They lost their fourth game of the season by seven or less points against Penn State on Saturday. Why did PJ Fleck kick the field goal down four points??

Next Game: 11/29 at Wisconsin

8. Washington Huskies: 6-5 (Last Week: 9)

Washington moves up a spot even though they had a bye week.

Next Game: 11/30 at Oregon

9. USC Trojans: 6-5 (Last Week: 10)

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley smiles after Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins at
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley smiles after Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans are 2-0 in the Jayden Maiava era. USC hosts playoff hopeful Notre Dame on Saturday night. It's spoiler season in Hollywood.

Next Game: 11/30 vs. Notre Dame

10. Michigan Wolverines: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)

Michigan football; run the ball and beat bad teams.

Next Game: 11/30 at Ohio State

Dropped from Rankings: Rutgers

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Breaks NFL Rookie Passing Record In Loss To Minnesota Vikings


MORE: What UCLA Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster Said After Losing to USC Trojans


MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Emotional Reaction To Beating Chicago Bears: 'Means The World'

MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced

MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred

MORE: FINAL: USC Trojans Defeat the UCLA Bruins to Become Bowl Eligible

MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Five-Star QB Husan Longstreet Talks Recruitment, Flip to USC Trojans

MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans

MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Commits To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football