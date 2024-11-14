All Trojans

Clay Matthews Asks For 'More Grit' From The USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

While discussing the USC Trojans' disappointing season, former USC linebacker Clay Matthews explains that he wants to see more grit from Lincoln Riley's team.

Angela Miele

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews and former Packers defensive lineman Aaron Kampman were both inducted to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews and former Packers defensive lineman Aaron Kampman were both inducted to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Legendary NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who once played for the USC Trojans, revealed his views on the disappointing Trojan season.

Matthews spoke about the Trojans season from an alumni perspective. When asked about his faith in USC coach Lincoln Riley, Matthews supported Riley while pointing out where the team could improve. 

Clay Matthews
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews and former Packers defensive lineman Aaron Kampman were both inducted to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I mean, I still have faith in him,” Matthews told Zach Gelb on Infinity Sports Network. “Well, I don’t want to be too critical here. I’d love to see a little bit more, kind of, I’m gonna say grit for a lack of a better term.”

Matthews was a walk-on at USC that turned into a first-round NFL Draft selection. He made the most of his chance to start in his fifth year with the Trojans and eventually went on to have a notable 11-year NFL career.

Before becoming a head coach, Riley has always been an offensive-minded coach. While at Oklahoma, Riley was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking the head coaching position. He has coached three Heisman-winning quarterbacks. With that, Matthews discusses how Riley has done well at creating offenses, but the team lacks in other places.

“You see a lot of defensive-minded coaches. You know, the mentality of the team," Matthews said. "And obviously offensively, I mean over the past however many years and for as long as Lincoln has been coaching, has been able to what, three, four Heisman trophy winners so it shows that he’s capable of putting together an offense. But I know they’re lacking."

Clay Matthews
Nov 8, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Clay Matthews (47) celebrates after game against the California Golden Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated California 17-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s offensive line has been a point of discussion this season. Quarterback Miller Moss has been sacked ten times, but even when avoiding the sack he was being hit often. Matthews uses this as an example of what is missing in the Trojans’ offense.

“Like watching them at the tackle position, offensive tackle, so the quarterback is just getting rattled back there,” Matthews said. “They’ve been close. I don’t know if we’re a few, a few players away or what.”

USC is now making a quarterback switch to Jayden Maiava, who is known to be a more mobile quarterback. The team is looking for a spark and answers on how to win more games.

USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Matthews went on to speak about the direction that the USC Trojans are headed, whether it be this season or moving forward.

“SC historically has always had, you know, those players who can turn the tide, who can, you know, win these big games. It’s just, I mean, yeah. A lot of these games have come, I think they’re all one-possession games,” Matthews said. “I mean had Penn State on the ropes, out there in Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, it’s just, you know one or two it’s almost forgivable but at this point, I think with the quarterback changes, you see we’re kind of searching for answers.”

The USC Trojans are 4-5 with three games to go. They are looking for that spark to earn them a bowl game and close the season on a high note.

MORE: Nebraska Starting Quarterback vs. USC? Dylan Raiola Injury Update

MORE: USC Trojans Throwback Uniforms Unveiled For Nebraska Cornhuskers Game: Photos

MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts to NCAA Probation: 'We Don't Take It Lightly'

MORE: USC Trojans Commit Carde Smith Trending to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast


MORE: USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Bowl Eligibility at Stake

MORE: Is Matt Eberflus At Fault For Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Failures?

MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?

MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football