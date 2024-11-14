Clay Matthews Asks For 'More Grit' From The USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
Legendary NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who once played for the USC Trojans, revealed his views on the disappointing Trojan season.
Matthews spoke about the Trojans season from an alumni perspective. When asked about his faith in USC coach Lincoln Riley, Matthews supported Riley while pointing out where the team could improve.
“I mean, I still have faith in him,” Matthews told Zach Gelb on Infinity Sports Network. “Well, I don’t want to be too critical here. I’d love to see a little bit more, kind of, I’m gonna say grit for a lack of a better term.”
Matthews was a walk-on at USC that turned into a first-round NFL Draft selection. He made the most of his chance to start in his fifth year with the Trojans and eventually went on to have a notable 11-year NFL career.
Before becoming a head coach, Riley has always been an offensive-minded coach. While at Oklahoma, Riley was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking the head coaching position. He has coached three Heisman-winning quarterbacks. With that, Matthews discusses how Riley has done well at creating offenses, but the team lacks in other places.
“You see a lot of defensive-minded coaches. You know, the mentality of the team," Matthews said. "And obviously offensively, I mean over the past however many years and for as long as Lincoln has been coaching, has been able to what, three, four Heisman trophy winners so it shows that he’s capable of putting together an offense. But I know they’re lacking."
USC’s offensive line has been a point of discussion this season. Quarterback Miller Moss has been sacked ten times, but even when avoiding the sack he was being hit often. Matthews uses this as an example of what is missing in the Trojans’ offense.
“Like watching them at the tackle position, offensive tackle, so the quarterback is just getting rattled back there,” Matthews said. “They’ve been close. I don’t know if we’re a few, a few players away or what.”
USC is now making a quarterback switch to Jayden Maiava, who is known to be a more mobile quarterback. The team is looking for a spark and answers on how to win more games.
Matthews went on to speak about the direction that the USC Trojans are headed, whether it be this season or moving forward.
“SC historically has always had, you know, those players who can turn the tide, who can, you know, win these big games. It’s just, I mean, yeah. A lot of these games have come, I think they’re all one-possession games,” Matthews said. “I mean had Penn State on the ropes, out there in Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, it’s just, you know one or two it’s almost forgivable but at this point, I think with the quarterback changes, you see we’re kind of searching for answers.”
The USC Trojans are 4-5 with three games to go. They are looking for that spark to earn them a bowl game and close the season on a high note.
