UCLA Bruins Defeat USC Trojans 62-33

Chip Kelly's Bruins regain possession of the Victory Bell following a win over the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The UCLA Bruins traveled to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the annual crosstown Southern California rivalry game. Heading into the matchup Chip Kelly's team was favored by three points, however the final score proceeded with an even bigger margin.

After two years of holding possession of the Victory Bell, the UCLA Bruins head back to Westwood with the coveted item. In a second quarter slam, the USC Trojans finished Week 12 [4-6] while the Bruins advance to [7-4].

USA TODAY

While things got off to a rocky start for UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson, throwing two interceptions in the first quarter, the junior gunslinger found his rhythm as the game progressed. DTR finished the day with 349 yards, 16-for-22, six total touchdowns and two interceptions.

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart got his first career start as a Trojan, but had trouble clicking with his wide receivers on offense. USC's run game led by tailbacks Keaontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai, kept the momentum going, but it wasn't enough to combat Troy's red zone struggles and UCLA's defense.

As the second half rolled around, USC trailed behind the Bruins, 28-17. UCLA entered the second half blazing on all cylinders, scoring their fifth touchdown early to advance to 35-17. The Men of Troy were able to clinch nine points in the third quarter, on a touchdown by WR Gary Bryant Jr. and field goal by Alex Stadthaus, but the Bruins continued the elevate the score.

UCLA wide receiver Kazmeir Allen scored a 100-yard rushing touchdown, giving the boys in blue a 16-point lead [42-26] heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bruins added twenty points to the scoreboard in the fourth, while USC was only able to add seven. Ultimately the Trojans got beat on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a win for the Bruins.

Final Score: 62-33

Best Moment: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson signed an autograph for a fan following a rushing touchdown in the first half.

Looking Ahead: The USC Trojans take on the BYU Cougars for their final home game of the 2021 season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube