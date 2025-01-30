USC Trojans’ D’Anton Lynn Among Highest Paid Defensive Coordinators in College Football
The USC Trojans defensive struggles under Lincoln Riley’s for the first couple of seasons of his tenure are well-documented. So much so that it probably cost the program a chance at the College Football Playoff in 2022. A team that won 11 games and saw quarterback Caleb Williams become the programs eight Heisman Trophy winner had a glaring weakness on the defensive side of the ball. The following season it was more of the same, if not worse in some cases. Riley had brought over Alex Grinch with him from Oklahoma, but he didn’t even make it to the end of his second season before getting fired.
The solution was to steal up and coming defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn from crosstown rival UCLA at the end of the 2023 season and make him one of the highest paid at the position at the sport. His estimated $2 million dollar salary is the sixth highest in college football. However, the investment has been well worth it as the Trojans saw vast improvements defensively in 2024, despite being hampered by injuries and a couple of players deciding to redshirt early in the season.
USC had to fight this offseason to hold onto the 35-year-old coach when Penn State, his alma mater tried to poach him after their defensive coordinator Tom Allen left to take the same position at Clemson.
Riley has added a couple of new defensive coaches to his staff over the last couple of weeks. Long time NFL coach Rob Ryan will take over as the linebackers coach for Matt Entz, who left to become the head coach at Fresno State. Trovon Reed comes over from UCF as the new cornerbacks coach. He will work with defensive backs Doug Belk. Reed is a big addition to the staff with assistant defensive backs coach Taylor Mays leaving to become the safeties coach at Washington. He is also known as an ‘elite recruiter’ and has strong recruiting ties in the south.
The Trojans will lose some key players from their defense this past season, including cornerback Jaylin Smith, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and defensive line Gavin Meyer but they bring back a number of key contributors. USC was also busy in the portal and signed players that figure to be plug-and-play guys.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson used his strong recruiting ties in the south to bring in two defensive lineman from the SEC via the transfer portal in Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett. They will pair with Devan Thompkins, who progressed tremendously this past season, Jide Abasiri and incoming five-star Jahkeem Stewart.
Defensive end Anthony Lucas will return after suffering a season-ending injury in week 7 against Penn State. Kameryn Fountain showed tremendous flashes in his freshman campaign and the sky is the limit for what kind of player he can become in the Cardinal and Gold. Braylan Shelby will also return next season.
The Trojans lost its top two linebackers with Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb exhausting their eligibility. However, they will get back star linebacker Eric Gentry after he was forced to redshirt when he suffered a series of concussion in the first month of the season. Like Fountain, Desman Stephens II showed a ton of potential in his first season on campus. Stephens is primed to step into a starting role in 2025. Elijah Newby was also a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle with Stephens and will be looked upon for a larger role. USC also signed top 100 recruit Matai Tagoa’i in the 2025 cycle.
The secondary could perhaps be the biggest question mark on defense with safety Kamari Ramsey being the only returning starter in the backend. USC signed NC State transfer safety Bishop Fitzgerald to pair with Ramsey. They also signed Ramsey’s former Sierra Canyon (CA) high school teammate and godbrother brother DJ Harvey from San Jose State via the portal. DeCarlos Nicholson
Just because there may be questions outside of those guys, doesn’t mean they are lacking talent. The Trojans have signed numerous cornerbacks in the last two recruiting cycles, but the name to keep an eye on is St. John Bosco (CA) alum and former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, Marcelles Williams, the younger brother of former USC safety Max Williams.
