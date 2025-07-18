Top Commodores Recruiting Target Transferring for Senior Season
One of the Commodores' top priority prospects in the 2026 class is shaking up the high school football landscape in the state of Tennessee.
Joel Wyatt, a 4-Star athlete who is one of the top players in the Volunteer State, is reportedly transferring for his senior season from The Webb School to Oakland High School, making the jump from Division II, Class AA to Division I, Class 6A.
Wyatt is now set to play in the toughest division in Tennessee, but is joining possibly the most dominant program in the state. Oakland is coming off a 14-1 season that saw the Patriots win their fifth state title in the last seven years, and they look to be favorites to repeat once again.
Making the leap from The Webb School to Oakland is one that will certainly expose the talented athlete to higher level competition than he is likely used to. While his skill set is one that looks as if it will translate at any level, Wyatt will have his work cut out for him in Tennessee''s toughest division.
He named Vanderbilt and Tennessee as his two finalists in June, and was expected to make his announcement earlier this month, but has since delayed his commitment indefinitely. If Clark Lea and the Commodores staff were able to land a commitment from a player like Wyatt, it would be a massive boost to the 2026 class.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)