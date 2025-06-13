Vanderbilt Misses Out on 3-Star OT to Michigan State
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff received a bit of unfortunate news on the recruiting trail on Friday as 3-Star offensive tackle and Commodores' target Quinn Buckey officially announced his commitment to Michigan State.
He was recently in Nashville for an official visit on May 30 and had named Vanderbilt as a finalist just days ahead of his commitment on June 11.
Buckey wrote in his post on social media, "First off, I'd like to thank God for putting me in this position. Also thank you to every coach that has recruited me throughout this process."
He continued, "With that said, I'm proud to announce that I'm 100% committed to Michigan State University to continue my academic and athletic journey."
While missing out on what was one of the Commodores' top offensive line targets is certainly less than ideal, Lea and the staff have been on an incredible hot streak on the recruiting trail over the last week.
Entering Vanderbilt's last official visitor weekend, June 6, the Commodores had just eight commitments. Now, as Vanderbilt prepares for another weekend of hosting 2026 prospects, the class is up to 13 commitments.
247Sports' currently ranks the Commodores' 2026 class at No. 27 in the nation and sixth in the SEC. If Lea and the staff can keep up their momentum throughout the rest of summer, Vanderbilt could very well be looking at one of its top classes in program history.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)