Who are Vanderbilt's Top In-State Targets for the 2027 Class?
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have done an excellent job so far with the 2026 recruiting class, bringing in talented players at positions of need, and even flipping some prospects from other big time programs around the nation.
With now 18 total commitments after landing 3-Star OL Pulelei'ite Primus last week, the Commodores look to have slowed down a bit on the recruiting trail and have seemingly shifted focus to the upcoming season.
Less than six months remain until the early signing period kicks off for the 2026 class, so let's take an early look at some of the top in-state prospects from next year's class, 2027.
1. 5-Star WR Kesean Bowman - Brentwood, Tennessee
Bowman is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is one of the best wideouts in the nation. At 6-foot, 174 lbs., he is a smaller target, but he makes up for it with his speed and route running ability. He has seen time on both sides of the ball, but looks like a true game changer on offense.
2. 4-Star RB David Gabriel Georges - Chattanooga, Tennessee
Gabriel Georges comes in at No. 2 in the state for the 247Sports' composite ranking, and is an athletic running back that can be a difference maker for an offense. He has incredible speed and contact balance which he uses to fight for tough yardage and frequently break long runs once he gets into the second level.
3. 4-Star WR Lawrence Britt - Memphis, Tennessee
Another highly touted wideout from the Volunteer state, Britt is a speedy target with a wide catch radius. Similar to Bowman, he has seen time on the defense as well, but truly shines on the offensive side of the ball. As a sophomore, Britt hauled in 42 catches for over 400 yards and 9 touchdowns and helped lead his team to a 7-3 record in 2024.
4. 4-Star OT Princeton Uwaifo - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Uwaifo is the top offensive lineman in the state of Tennessee and the No. 7 overall prospect, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He stands at 6-foot-6, 316 lbs. and, while his size is immediately impressive, his footwork and quickness make him a special prospect. He attended a camp, hosted by Vanderbilt, in June of this year, but was also in Knoxville for a Tennessee led camp as well this summer.
5. 3-Star RB Asa Barnes - Martin, Tennessee
Barnes is another speedy running back prospect with the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and rattle off big gains, but he is also an excellent receiving option out of the backfield. He has great hands and is a strong route runner, giving him a unique skill set that could be helpful to nearly any offense.
6. 3-Star S Kenneth Simon - Knoxville, Tennessee
Ranked as the top defensive back in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Simon is a lengthy safety prospect with active hands and great instincts. His father, Kevin Simon, played linebacker for Tennessee from 2001-2004, so the Commodores will have an uphill battle if they hope to land the Volunteers legacy.
7. 3-Star WR Brylan Oduor - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Another wide receiver option for Clark Lea and the staff, Odour is a bit of an underrated prospect, but talented nonetheless. He stands at 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. and has a wide catch radius with strong hands. He saw limited production in 2024 as a sophomore, only finishing with 160 yards and a score, but is poised to take a big step in his junior season after the departure of now Tennessee State freshman Jayden Guy.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OL Pulelei-ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 325 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)