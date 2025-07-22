Who are Vanderbilt's Top In-State Targets for the 2027 Class?

After a great camp and conversation with @CoachAlexBailey I am very blessed to my first SEC offer from @VandyFootball !!! ⚓️#ancherdown @coachj_lepak @DanielGreenVU @bartonsimmons @TimBeckFB @NickyV05 @__CoachJ @Coach_Kriesky @CoachBank2 @CoachJCrosby @Rivals @247Sports… pic.twitter.com/TiJINjIVNp