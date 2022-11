2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule and Results

Virginia men's basketball 2022-2023 record: 4-0, 0-0 ACC

Click on the links next to each game for more coverage.

2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

November 7th: North Carolina Central 61, Virginia 73 | Recap | Live Updates

November 11th: Monmouth 42, Virginia 89 | Recap | Live Updates

November 14th: Virginia vs. Northern Iowa - Canceled

November 18th: Virginia 86, Baylor 79 | Recap | Live Updates

November 20th: Illinois 61, Virginia 70 | Recap | Live Updates

November 25th at 6pm: Virginia vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

November 29th at 9:30pm: Virginia at Michigan

December 3rd at 2pm: Virginia vs. Florida State

December 6th at 8pm: Virginia vs. James Madison

December 17th at 2pm: Virginia vs. Houston

December 20th at 8:30pm: Virginia at Miami

December 28th at 6pm: Virginia vs. Albany

December 31st at TBA: Virginia at Georgia Tech

January 3rd at 9pm: Virginia at Pittsburgh

January 7th at 5pm: Virginia vs. Syracuse

January 10th at 9pm: Virginia vs. North Carolina

January 14th at 4pm: Virginia at Florida State

January 18th at 7pm: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

January 21st at 2pm: Virginia at Wake Forest

January 28th at 12pm: Virginia vs. Boston College

January 30th at 7pm: Virginia at Syracuse

February 4th at 12pm: Virginia at Virginia Tech

February 7th at 9pm: Virginia vs. NC State

February 11th at 4pm: Virginia vs. Duke

February 15th at 7pm: Virginia at Louisville

February 18th at 12pm: Virginia vs. Notre Dame

February 22nd at 7pm: Virginia at Boston College

February 25th at TBA: Virginia at North Carolina

February 28th at 7pm: Virginia vs. Clemson

March 4th at TBA: Virginia vs. Louisville