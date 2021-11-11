New coach Tina Langley has done something for her University of Washington women's basketball team that recently has eluded the men's hoop and even football teams — make a big splash in recruiting.

On Wednesday afternoon, Langley unveiled a three-guard class of Hannah Stines, Elle Ladine and Teagan Brown, each from California, that immediately was ranked No. 10 in the nation by ESPN.com.

Meantime, Husky men's coach Mike Hopkins signed a more modest pairing of forward Tyler Tinhardt from Seattle's King's High and now an Ohio prep school, and Michigan point guard Keyon Menifield Jr., now at an Arizona prep school.

Langley isn't wasting any time in program building, signing her California trio after welcoming a transfer threesome of 6-foot-9 Nancy Mulkey and 5-foot-11 Lauren Schwartz from Rice, the coach's previous stop, and 5-foot-9 guard Trinity Oliver from Baylor.

The 5-foot-10 Stines from Fullerton, California, holds a No. 39 ranking a point guard in the ESPNW top 100, while Ladine, a 5-foot-11 shooter from San Francisco, checks in at No. 52 and Brown, a 5-foot-10 floor leader from El Dorado, rates No. 78.

"As a staff, it was important we brought a dynamic group of guards in this class who could shoot the ball really well and make the players around them better," Langley said. "They can all score the ball."

The new coach, who took over a program coming off a 7-14 season, will send the Huskies up against San Diego on Friday night at 7 p.m. in their season debut at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Linhardt is a 6-foot-7 forward who rates as the No. 54 prospect nationwide by 247Sports. He previously attended the same high school that sent 6-foot-6 super shooter Corey Kispert to Gonzaga and to the NBA.

Menifield, a 6-foot-2 playmaker who had offers from Boston College and Massachusetts, is just now drawing attention from the recruiting websites.

The Husky men's basketball team, saddled with a season-opening 71-64 loss to Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday, will tip off again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Northern Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena.

