Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tae Mayo in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to cornerback Tae Mayo.

Despite only seeing action in two games in 2019, West Virginia corner Tae Mayo received a bunch of playing time in the team's loss to Iowa State. For not having played much in any games prior to that, Mayo held his own. He didn't perform out of this world by any means, but it wasn't a horrible showing either. He finished the day with two tackles and saw 37 snaps on defense. It was a great opportunity for him to get his feet wet.

After taking a redshirt in 2019, Mayo will now be asked to compete not only for playing time, but potentially, a starting spot. Veterans such as Dreshun Miller, Nicktroy Fortune, and Alonzo Addae will also be in the hunt for one of those starting corner jobs along with newcomers Jairo Faverus and Jackie Matthews.

Although he doesn't have the biggest frame in the world (5'10, 181 lbs), Mayo's speed and athleticism should be what help him see the field in 2020 and beyond. He is a raw prospect and I hate using the term raw, but that's exactly what he is. There are certain aspects of his game that need further development and tweaking before he can become a reliable corner for the Mountaineers. The talent is there, make no mistake about it, but it may take some time for Mayo to hit full stride.

Stellar

A great season for Mayo would be to see some playing time and be someone who is consistently in the rotation in the secondary. He doesn't have to be a starter in 2020, but someone who will provide quality depth at a position the Mountaineers are extremely thin at.

Standard

Considering Mayo redshirted in 2019, it's a little tough to tell what a normal season for him would look like. As of now, I would say making his mark on special teams, which will lobby his way into some defensive snaps, but not a ton.

Subpar

A below average season would likely mean that he doesn't see the field at all on defense and is strictly a special teamer. Now, there's nothing wrong with that, especially while only being a redshirt freshman, but he is the talent and the ability to do more than just that.

