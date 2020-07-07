MountaineerMaven
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tony Mathis in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to running back Tony Mathis.

The Mountaineers rushing attack struggled at an all-time high in 2019 and was one of the worst rushing offenses in the country. This season, West Virginia will have to count on Alec Sinkfield and Tony Mathis to give starting running back Leddie Brown a breather from time to time.

Mathis saw action in four games in 2019 and was able to retain his redshirt. Now, as a redshirt freshman, Mathis will have experience and actual game film to go back on and evaluate. He didn't look great while he was out there and often times looked a bit confused as to where to be and had some freshman jitters. Those two things are nothing to be too concerned about as many players go through that early in their career. He did however, finish with four carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, Mathis has a rather impressive skillset. He's a downhill runner that can also get to the outside with his speed when he's not pounding the ball in between the tackles. Mathis also can be a threat out of the backfield in the passing game as he showed vs Texas Tech and I'm assuming that West Virginia will continue to find ways to get him involved in that facet. Look for Mathis to get more looks in 2020.

Stellar

A great season for Tony Mathis would be to not just be a rotational back, but to at some point in the season, oust Alec Sinkfield as RB2. Mathis has a much higher ceiling and needs to put his below average freshman performances behind him to take that next leap.

Standard

A standard season for Mathis is being potentially the third option in the running game and getting a few touches here and there. He won't be a big factor in the offense, but will be a change of pace from Sinkfield, who is a speed back.

Subpar

A disappointing year for Mathis would be to lose out on in-game reps to not only Sinkfield, but true freshman A'varius Sparrow. In year two of being in the offense, Mathis needs to see an increase in touches.

What kind of season are you expecting for Tony Mathis in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

"The Mountaineers rushing attack struggled at an all-time LOW in 2019"
FTFY bro.
No WAY we could be worse THIS season, right? Between Sink, Leddie, & Mathis, SOMEBODY's gotta get some yards. #TrustingTheClimb

