3-star DT commits to Wisconsin over Texas, LSU and others
Three-star 2025 defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu (Denton, TX) verbally committed to Wisconsin on Monday over other notable offers from Texas, LSU, and Tennessee, among others.
247Sports composite rankings have Ukponu as the 1,111th-best player in the class of 2025, but his offer list says otherwise. Several top programs across the country were after him, and he took eight different official visits before settling on Wisconsin. He's scheduled to officially visit Madison on September 14, the same weekend that they host Alabama.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds, Ukponu attends Guyer High School, which has one of the better football programs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He recorded 31 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 1 sack in 11 games as a junior, and his arrow is pointing upwards due to his size and athleticism. He also competes as a shot put thrower on the track and field team.
Ukponu is now Wisconsin's 23rd verbal commitment in the class of 2025. 247Sports still ranks the group as a top-25 class nationally.
Wisconsin's full 2025 class (23 commitments)
- OL Hardy Watts (Brookline, MA)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Xavier Ukponu (Denton, TX)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)
- K, Erick Schmidt (Milwaukee, WI)