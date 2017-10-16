Taco Bell Is Bringing Back 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' for the World Series

Taco Bell will again offer free tacos if a player steals a base during Game One, Two or Three of the 2017 World Series. 

By Devon Walsh
October 16, 2017

For the sixth time, Taco Bell and Major League Baseball (MLB) are partnering to bring every American a free Doritos Locos Taco. That is, if a player steals a base during Game One, Two or Three of the 2017 World Series. The promotion is otherwise known as ”Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" (but can you really steal something if it's free?). The first base stealer shall be dubbed a Taco Hero, joining the likes of past Taco Heroes Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor.

If a Taco Hero steals a base during the first two games, you can claim your one free taco on November 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. If that base is stolen in the third game, you can grab a free taco on November 7th, during the same four-hour window.

The best part is, you don’t have to root for a specific team to get your hands on some free food. Both Red Socks and Yankees supporters love a good taco. And that’s why Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer promises that the ”Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” program will unify fans of opposing teams, saying "it's something for which we can all feel good cheering, no matter which team you support.” Noah Garden, an MLB spokesperson, echoed her sentiment adding, ”Everyone has their favorite team and favorite player, but free tacos are something all baseball fans can root for.”

Continuing in its efforts to constantly, “think outside the bun,” the Tex-Mex chain made some changes recently. The brand recently partnered with Forever 21 to launch its first ever fashion line. It also announced plans to open 300 to 350 locations new drive-thru-less cantinas by 2022. These locations will zero in on big cities and introduce beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies, with hard booze.

This article originally appeared on food&wine.com

