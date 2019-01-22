Going to the Super Bowl is pricey. Luckily for fans, the concessions in Atlanta won't be.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will still offer its "Fan First Menu Pricing" for the 75,000 spectators expected to flood the venue on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Patriots take on the Rams.

Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay reiterated that concessions offerings will be the same as those available at Falcons' games, according to ESPN. The offerings will feature 12 popular food and beverage items including $2 hot dogs, $2 refillable cups, $3 pizza slices, $5 cheeseburgers and $5 Bud Light draft beers.

The most expensive food on the "Fan First Menu" sold in the stadium is a $6 chicken tender basket with fries, if fans really feel like splurging.

Will a hot dog really cost $2.00 at the Super Bowl? Yes. Fans at #SB53 in Atlanta will spend less money on concessions thanks to the Fan First Menu Pricing offered by #Falcons & Mercedes-Benz Stadium. https://t.co/KlXmFpJAOQ pic.twitter.com/JOkWrhlaFx — TicketCity (@TicketCity) January 21, 2019

The stadiums concessions are also offered without tax, so what you see listed is what you get when it comes to cost. Atlanta offers lower prices than any other major professional American sports venue with the "Fan First Menu Pricing," which has been available since the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August 2017.

Fun fact: A hot dog at Super Bowl LIII will cost $4 less than it did at last year's Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and $4.75 less than at Hard Rock Stadium–the site of next year's Championship game.

Even better fact: Beer is $1.10 less than last year per 20 ounces and $2.80 less than it will be in Miami, Fla.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium said they never considered increasing prices for the Super Bowl or any other special event hosted in Atlanta.

"We said this in our negotiations with the SEC, the college football championship, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four [...] what we basically said is every customer that comes through that door is our customer,'' McKay told ESPN. "So we want to treat all those customers the same and give them the same experience in food and beverage.

There are 680 points of sale within the stadium, each of which includes at least one of the items from the "Fan First Menu." Mercedes-Benz will also stock a whopping 75,000 bottles of water and 55,000 hot dogs for Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition to regular concession stands, fans can also visit any of the the 70+ specialty and premium food and beverage offerings, except for Chick-Fil-A–which will adhere to company policy and remain closed on Super Bowl Sunday.