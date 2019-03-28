Boston Red Sox Beer Guide: What to Drink at Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox Beer Guide: What to Drink at Fenway Park

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Fenway Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Editor's note: The Red Sox did not provide information about their 2019 beer selection. The information below reflects the team's 2018 offerings.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Red Sox did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

Local beer choices: Fenway Park’s beer selection is smaller than most ballparks in MLB. Local options include a variety from Sam Adams: ’76 Lager, New England IPA, Rebel IPA, a seasonal ale. Wachusett Blueberry Ale is also available as a local brew.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choices for beer snobs: The only beer that stands out in the ratings is Sam Adams New England IPA (3.93/5).

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message