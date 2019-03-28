For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Fenway Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Editor's note: The Red Sox did not provide information about their 2019 beer selection. The information below reflects the team's 2018 offerings.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Red Sox did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

Local beer choices: Fenway Park’s beer selection is smaller than most ballparks in MLB. Local options include a variety from Sam Adams: ’76 Lager, New England IPA, Rebel IPA, a seasonal ale. Wachusett Blueberry Ale is also available as a local brew.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choices for beer snobs: The only beer that stands out in the ratings is Sam Adams New England IPA (3.93/5).

