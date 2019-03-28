New York Yankees Beer: What to Drink at Yankee Stadium

Beer prices and craft beer options available at Yankee Stadium for 2019.
By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Yankee Stadium this season? Here's a look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Yankees did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: Sam Adams and Angry Orchard are new to Yankee Stadium this season.

Local beer choices: Blue Point and Bronx Brewery supply the majority of local beer options at Yankee Stadium. Blue Point offers a Toasted Lager, Mosaic Session IPA, Hoptical Illusion (IPA) and Summer (blonde ale). Bronx Brewery’s two options are No Resolutions (IPA) and Summer Ale. Catskill Brewery sells its Ball Lightning Pilsner at the Stadium as well.

Any stadium-specific brews? The Yankees and Blue Point teamed up to produce the Pinstripe Pilsner, decked out in an appropriately designed can seen above.

Best choices for beer snobs: Catskill Ball Lightning (3.97/5) slots highest in the rankings followed by Bronx Brewery No Resolutions (3.85) and Blue Point Mosaic (3.78/5).

