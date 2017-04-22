Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

Huge Playoff Weekend

April is the most underrated sports month of the year. Blake Griffin is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a toe injury, the Rondo-Crowder trip debacle is not going away and Jerry West thinks Russell Westbrook is a reincarnation of Michael Jordan. Meanwhile, the NHL playoffs roundup includes huge overtime wins and one ridiculous save by Freddy Andersen.

The Sox are fussy

After Manny Machado spiked Dustin Pedroia on Friday night.

Draft Chatter

Here's Chris Burke's updated Big Board with the top 40 prospects, and seven things the Browns have actually done right in the draft since 1999. After the Jets invited Jamal Adams for a visit they told him he was wasting his time (it was a compliment!)

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kelly Gale: 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie 1 23 Close expandIcon 1 23 Close

Your LLOD for the playoff-packed April weekend is Kelly Gale. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Maybe he's sponsored by Ruffles

Cowboys DB Anthony Brown has a chip on his shoulder. Literally.

Forget Elgin Never Won a Title

Elgin Baylor is No. 2 on this list of the 10 best NBA players who never won a championship.

Well done, Reds

And Jimmy Graham

Man, Tebow was really drafted over Rob Gronkowski. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) April 22, 2017

Prop Use = $5,000 Bonus

What if the NFL incentivized player celebrations, instead of condemning them? https://t.co/XMn9FoLFEw pic.twitter.com/rEaGE1Wrwy — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 22, 2017

Ouch...

Ohio State had over 80K fans at its Spring Game. This is the crowd at Maryland's. pic.twitter.com/pQdgPZqIgC — Kyle Melnick (@kyle_melnick) April 22, 2017

Odds and Ends

Nikki Bella and John Cena got nude to celebrate fans ... World War II vet captured incredible photos of street life in NYC after he returned ... Every Mets player is hurt right now and the fans are fed up ... Can Washington follow Clemson's path to the 2017 national championship? ... 10 best superhero movies and shows on Netflix right now ... The Michigan football team is giving Pope Francis a custom helmet during its trip to Rome ... Creepy photos of abandoned movie theaters ... Ice Cube is reportedly working on another Friday movie.

Yesterday was a great day

Because I found out this video existed of the Astros' mascot streaking in 2015. I'm embarrassed that I've never seen it before.

Catch of the Year so far?

Bikini Change Challenge

It's time for the Bikini Change Challenge! Ready, set, GO! pic.twitter.com/ZTjARlJkMl — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 22, 2017

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.