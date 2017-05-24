NFL will allow some TD celebrations this season

1. I went on a whole rant yesterday bout the NFL and Roger Goodell being completely disingenuous with their announecment of new celebration rules. Nobody read the piece because I posted it at 5 o'clock in the afternoon and one of the rules of the Internet is that nobody reads anything after 5 o'clock. So read it right now and then come back here immediately so you can get the follow up.

So, as I was writing the piece on Goodell, I saw that Bengals coach Marvin Lewis came out against the loosening of the celebration rules. Here's the surreal statement:

“I’m not for that at all. We had a good standard, and the whole standard has always been, you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that’s not a very good example for young people.”

Yes, this is the same Marvin Lewis that has Pacman Jones on his team. Yes, the Marvin Lewis that has Vontaze Burfict on his team. Yes, this is the same Marvin Lewis that just drafted Joe Mixon.

This is the man worried about the damage a twerking Antonto Brown could do to young children all across the land.

All you have to do is head over to USA Today's NFL Player Arrests database to see what's happened on Lewis' watch in Cincinnati. So forgive me if I can't take his anti-celebration stance seriously.

2. Speaking of touchdown celebrations, four-year NFL tight end and dancer extraordinaire, Joseph Fauria went onto the streets of New York City to demonstrate what is and isn't allowed following yesterday's announcement of the rules change. It wall fun and games -- and tons of laughts -- until the cops showed up.

A handy guide to the NFL's new celebration rules, with former NFL TE Joe Fauria 🏈 ✅ ❌ pic.twitter.com/LVqbvoutCA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 24, 2017

3. Before the Cavs beat the Celtics in Game 4 last night, Cleveland forward JR Smith and his wife brought their daughter home from the hospital after she was born five months premature.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

After the Cavs beat the Celtics came the best part of Smith's night.

#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW) A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

4. Excellent job by Cavs coach Tyronn Lue mocking LeBron James in his postgame press conference last night. You'll recall that LeBron took issue with a reporter named Kenny after Game 3's loss.

LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose... You always come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/QoIdcbK021 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

Kenny was back after Game 4 and this happened.

5. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts celebrated a little too hard after scoring a run last night and teammate Deven Marrero paid the price.

6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled a pretty solid 28-3 diss on the Falcons via Twitter yesterday.

7. U2 performed a great version of I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For on Jimmy Kimmel's show last night.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: On Thanksgiving night in 2000, the Rock besmirched one of the most underrated funny guys in WWE history, Steven Regal.