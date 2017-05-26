Extra Mustard

Paul Pierce’s latest technology flub: exposing some random woman’s phone number

1:49 | NBA
Why did Tyronn Lue say Celtics are tougher to defend than Warriors?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Paul Pierce’s first activity in retirement should be attending a continuing ed class where he learns to use his damn phone. 

Pierce’s struggles with technology have been well-documented but he still hasn’t learned. The mistake he made Friday is perhaps his most baffling, though. 

Pierce was watching FS1’s Undisputed (his first mistake) and took issue with Nick Wright’s LeBron vs. MJ take, so he tweeted about it. For whatever reason, he also attached an image, a screenshot of a woman’s contact information. (Pierce deleted the tweet but nothing is ever truly deleted.)

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Why even attach an image in the first place? The re-do he sent a few minutes later didn’t have one. I don’t even know how you would go about accidentally adding an image to a tweet, since the photo selector goes away once the keyboard pops up. The Truth is truly an innovator in the field of smartphone incompetence. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters