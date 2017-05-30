The protective nature of racecars was on full display this weekend.

In Sunday’s Indy 500, Scott Dixon went airborne into a wall and walked away without a scratch, but what happened the night before in a small Iowa town was even more miraculous.

During sprint car racing at Knoxville Raceway, Alan Zoutte’s car went soaring into the air after he bumped another driver while going into a turn. The car cleared the wall and smashed through the advertising billboards above before landing mere feet from N. Lincoln Street. Improbably, Zoutte climbed out of the wreckage unaided.

Amazing Video: Alan Zoutte flies OVER the fence in a vicious crash at the Knoxville Raceway and WALKS away

Even more unbelievably, Zoutte’s father did the same thing 44 years ago. I wonder if he, like Zoutte, compared the sensation of the crash to riding “down a hill in a tractor tire.”

​The two racecars weren’t the only vehicles damaged in the wreck. A tractor trailer passing by on the adjacent street ended up with a smashed windshield.