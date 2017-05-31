Extra Mustard

Legends Football League player punctuates 106-0 victory by motorboating female fan

Andy Gray
Andy Gray

As Roger Goodell pats himself on the back for the NFL's latest touchdown celebration policy changes, a Legends Football League player has taken things to a whole new level. 

The Seattle Mist were playing the Denver Dream when Mist tight end Shea Norton caught a nine-yard touchdown and sprinted toward the stands to celebrate. She spotted a buxom woman in the front row and decided to very up close and personal.

While the celebration was memorable, the game wasn't. Seattle pulled ahead, way ahead, early and never looked back on their way to a 106-0 victory. Yes, you read that correctly. 

We can't wait to see how Norton celebrates a championship.

Hat tip to TMZ.com.

