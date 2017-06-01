Extra Mustard

Jelly donut Oreos are here just in time for National Donut Day

Rebekah Lowin
2 hours ago

In the quest for the most creative cookie flavor, Trader Joe's has been the clear—albeit unexpected—victor as of late. The grocery store chain beat Oreo to the punch last week when they unveiled their brand-new Matcha Joe-Joe's, a trendy, green-tinted cookie with a subtle green tea flavor.

But the folks over at Oreo, who appeared to have taken a week off from flavor inventing, are back. After this year's crazy selection of new flavors (the debut of “Fireworks Oreos, their new Coconut flavor, a Salted Caramel combo, plus a tantalizing breakfast flavor in Waffles & Syrup and even Mississippi Mud Pie), it's no surprise that the cookie behemoth was only taking a short break in order to better surprise the world with their latest creation.

• Krispy Kreme jelly beans are on the way

Because it's good. It's very good. It's the Jelly Dou=nut Oreo, and it's set to hit shelves this weekend—just in time for National Donut Day on June 2.

Yes, the new cookie looks a little bit like the classic doughnut after which it's modeled, complete with a red center.

"It has a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center and custard outer ring," reads an emailed statement from the brand. "And is exclusive to Walmart."

Brilliant, just brilliant. We can also see the flavor experiencing a boost in sales around Hanukkah this year—that is, if it doesn't turn out to be a limited-time offer just for National Donut Day.

Speaking of National Donut Day, before you roll your eyes at the prospect of yet another made-up food holiday, you should know that this one actually has a pretty sweet back story. The celebratory day was established back in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army in an attempt to honor the women who handed out donuts to soldiers during the First World War.

Gives the whole day a lot more meaning, right? Now that you're up to speed, check out all the places you can grab free donuts tomorrow—and eat up!

This story originally appeared on foodandwine.com.

