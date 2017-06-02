Russell Westbrook cares so much about the NBA Finals. He doesn’t want you to know it but he cares so, so much about this series. He and Kevin Durant may have mended their relationship but Russ will be so damn jealous if KD, in their first season apart, manages to win his first NBA title.

So what was Westbrook doing during the game on Thursday night? Watching a Whoopi Goldberg movie.

Alright, fine. So he had Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit on his television. Does he really expect us to believe he didn’t have the game on his iPad?

Hey, Russ, if you missed it, Durant had 38 in a blowout Golden State win.