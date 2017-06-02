Extra Mustard

Russell Westbrook allegedly watched ‘Sister Act 2’ instead of the Finals

0:55 | NBA
Golden State Warriors take Game 1 of NBA Finals, dominate Cleveland Cavaliers
Dan Gartland
27 minutes ago

Russell Westbrook cares so much about the NBA Finals. He doesn’t want you to know it but he cares so, so much about this series. He and Kevin Durant may have mended their relationship but Russ will be so damn jealous if KD, in their first season apart, manages to win his first NBA title.

So what was Westbrook doing during the game on Thursday night? Watching a Whoopi Goldberg movie.  

Alright, fine. So he had Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit on his television. Does he really expect us to believe he didn’t have the game on his iPad?

Hey, Russ, if you missed it, Durant had 38 in a blowout Golden State win. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters