Rex and Rob Ryan get into minor bar scuffle

It's hard to tell exactly what happened from these short videos. Here's what we know: Rex and Rob Ryan were at the Margaritaville restaurant in Nashville on Sunday when they got involved in an altercation. It appears one guy tries to push Rex (who is in the Bryce Harper jersey), before Rob steps in and goes for the guy's neck. It was all captured on video by Twitter user @CooperStef and I've now seen it 40 times.

NBA Finals Game 2 Roundup

Another game, another blowout by the Warriors over the Cavs. Here's what went down: Steph Curry put LeBron James on skates and Twitter went crazy ... Richard Jefferson and Draymond Green had a nice chat, though not sure what it was about ... I like this person in the press box watching WWE ... The Warriors towel boy had a strong night ... Fans brawled on national TV as LeBron left the floor ... LeBron didn't go to the podium after the game, then gave a somewhat rude answer to this reporter's question ... Draymond Green wasn't too pleased with the postgame reporters, also.

My new favorite celeb-athlete beef

Carmelo Anthony is "fuming" at Chris Rock for hitting on his estranged wife, Lala.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I spent a good chunk of the weekend watching Long Strange Trip, the new Grateful Dead documentary on Amazon Prime. It was tremendous. It also gives me an excuse to feature Monet Weir, daughter of Bob Weir, as LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Jets teammates scuffle at music festival

The details on this one are still sketchy but Jets teammates Leonard Williams and Darren Lee attended Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City over the weekend. Lee got aggressive with a woman, then Williams stepped in and carried Lee away.

Great moments in rock climbing

On Saturday, Alex Honnold became the first person to climb 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope or any type of safety equipment. I spent the day by the pool drinking margaritas.

One good use for virtual reality

Is the woman in your life unsure whether to get a boob job? Virtual reality can help.

Kareem and his coach

Kareem Abdul Jabbar and John Wooden pic.twitter.com/HKLmZC8chT — History In Pictures (@historyepics) June 4, 2017

One way to spend $200,000

LeSean McCoy bet $200,000 on Warriors to win Finals. It's largest bet Planet Hollywood took on Finals. Would pay $62,500. h/t @RomanEdmond1 pic.twitter.com/C34zSQQxEI — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017

Adam Jones loves his '80s wrestling

Adam Jones cosplaying as Virgil might be the best thing about Extreme Rules https://t.co/sDtoJO0IyR pic.twitter.com/inAAD6cr8s — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) June 5, 2017

Odds & ends

A Mets fan was booted from Citi Field for a (not very) offensive t-shirt ... Derek Fisher was pulled over for DUI at 3 a.m. on Sunday ... The 17 active sluggers most likely to join Albert Pujols in the 600 Home Run Club ... The Mets and Pirates had a bizarre seventh inning stretch ... Kevin Durant's mom is not a fan of Stephen A. Smith ... Three-on-three basketball will be added to Olympics for the 2020 Games ...New Yorkers will go to great lengths to bring their dogs on the subway ... Gregg Allman fans will want to watch this acoustic performance ... Cary Grant dropped acid 100 times to help make himself happier ... The story behind every song on Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band ... The most commonly misspelled word in every state. ...

Bear on golf course

WATCH: Bear strolls onto a golf course in Anchorage, Alaska, interrupting a golf game: https://t.co/jfgajjTW5m pic.twitter.com/bhtv6GmN90 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 4, 2017

Harriette Thompson is in better shape than you

94 year old Harriette Thompson is the oldest woman to finish a half marathon pic.twitter.com/AZ4TschNy6 — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) June 4, 2017

Gronk steals show at wedding

Gronk wedding bouquet spike!?! 😂😂😂 (📹: abonfigs2112) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Highlights from One Love Manchester

