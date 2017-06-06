Longtime Mike Francesa listeners will be familiar with the occasional whoosh of Mike opening another bottle of Diet Coke, but Tuesday’s show brought a new kind of ambient noise.

With just six months left on WFAN, Francesa is apparently just mailing it in at this point. On Tuesday, he decided to enjoy his lunch while taking calls on the air.

Here's Mike Francesa doing his radio show while his mouth is positively STUFFED with food. 🤣#NumbahOne pic.twitter.com/VpyuTi1O7z — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 6, 2017

• Caller credits Mike Francesa with preventing his suicide attempt

How much of a pro is Mike, though, to succinctly and smartly answer the caller’s question? You obviously can’t play the zone against a team like the Warriors. That would be about as effective as just taking a nap.