Extra Mustard

Mike Francesa is so done giving a crap that he wolfed down his lunch on air

1:11 | College Football
#DearAndy: What are the greatest food-related sports names?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Longtime Mike Francesa listeners will be familiar with the occasional whoosh of Mike opening another bottle of Diet Coke, but Tuesday’s show brought a new kind of ambient noise. 

With just six months left on WFAN, Francesa is apparently just mailing it in at this point. On Tuesday, he decided to enjoy his lunch while taking calls on the air.

Caller credits Mike Francesa with preventing his suicide attempt

How much of a pro is Mike, though, to succinctly and smartly answer the caller’s question? You obviously can’t play the zone against a team like the Warriors. That would be about as effective as just taking a nap

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters